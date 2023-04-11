Man beaten to death in Delhi over family dispute

New Delhi [India], April 11 : A 47-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a person known to him on Tuesday over a family dispute in Delhi, the police said.

Police said, "The deceased had a fight over some issue with a known person and later he was beaten to death."

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Satpal, a resident of Delhi's Tagore Garden, Rajouri Garden.

"A PCR call was received at around 9 am on Tuesday in which caller Bhola Ram (brother of deceased) said that his brother had been murdered," police said.

After getting the information, police reached the spot and found the body.

After the incident, the crime team and forensic team inspected the spot and collected the necessary evidence, police said.

The police further stated, "Multiple teams from local police and special staff have been deputed for CCTV analysis."

The police have registered a case under 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a search operation for the accused is on.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor