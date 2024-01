Man booked for raping mentally challenged minor in UP

Shamli (UP), March 23 A 40-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl in a village here.

The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant. She had been repeatedly complaining of stomach pain, after which her parents took her to a doctor who confirmed that she was three months pregnant.

The family members alleged that a man, who lives in their neighbourhood, raped the minor and absconded after being exposed.

Shamli SP Abhishek said that an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother. He is presently absconding.

Meanwhile, the girl's family alleged delay in filing the case by the police.

