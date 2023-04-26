Man claims to write 'longest' Gita on 1,365-m long cassette ribbon

Chandigarh, April 26 Inspired by a giant Bhagavad Gita weighing 800 kg at ISKCON temple in Delhi, 72-year-old advocate Madan Mohan Vats on Wednesday claimed that he has come out with the 'longest' Gita written by him on 15-mm wide 1,365-m long cassette ribbon, weighing 510 grams only.

A total of 700 'slokas' of all the 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita and related texts, published by Geeta Press, Gorakhpur, and each Sanskrit 'shlokas' followed by its verse, prepared by Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand, including the brief thoughts of 20 eminent thinkers like Mahatma Gandhi and Madan Mohan Malviya, have been written by Vats with acrylic colour and triple zero brush by devoting 905 working hours.

He told the media here that he used 10 Video Home System cassettes to complete the job.

To make it readable, the ribbon passes through a specially designed double acrylic sheet 2" X 12", joined with two mounted 10" diameter cassettes on two vertical stands.

The speed of the ribbon can be controlled by two 12 volts motors and a battery.

Vats has a passion to present the Bhagavad Gita in different forms.

Earlier, he had presented the Bhagavad Gita in Sanskrit on 44" X 29" single paper sheet and then on a sheet of 29" X 14" in verse form.

The other presentation is a print of all 'slokas' on artificial peepal tree leaves. These presentations can be seen in the museum of Geeta Gyan Sansthanam in Kurukshetra in Haryana.



