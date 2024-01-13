Man Declared Dead in Patiala Revived After Ambulance Hits Pothole, Family Calls it Miracle

Indian potholes, which often cause traffic jams and even deadly accidents, have ironically saved the life of an 80-year-old man from Haryana on Thursday.

A patient named Darshan Singh Brar was declared dead by the doctors and was taken from Patiala to his hometown near Karnal, his family and relatives were prepared for his funeral when the ambulance hit the pothole, after which Darshan Singh he grandson noticed him moving his hand, he asked ambulance to head to the nearest hospital and then doctor declared him alive.

The 80-year-old heart patient is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Karnal, where his condition is reported to be critical. The family has described the incident as a miracle and is now hoping for a swift recovery.

Dr. Netrapal from Rawal Hospital stated that they couldn't confirm the patient's death, as he was breathing and had blood pressure and a pulse when he arrived at their hospital. They were unsure if the previous hospital's issue was a technical error or something else. The family reported that the patient had been on a ventilator in Patiala for four days, but now he is breathing on his own. He remains in critical condition in the ICU, with labored breathing due to a chest infection, the doctor added.