Man electrocuted in fair in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 9 A 22-year-old man died of electrocution at a Ramlila fair in the Bhojpura Police Station area of the district.

Bareilly district magistrate Ravindra Kumar confirmed the incident and identified the victim as one Shiv Kumar.

According to authorities, the incident occurred when an iron swing at the fair came in contact with some electrical component.

Shiv Kumar touched the swing and died on the spot. His body was sent for post mortem examination.

“Shiv Kumar had gone to see the Ramlila fair where he was electrocuted on Wednesday evening. Local police are looking into the incident,” he said.

The person who was operating the swing is now absconding.

--IANS

