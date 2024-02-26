Man feels neglected by parents, kills elder brother in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Feb 26 In a shocking incident, a 24-year old man in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj killed his elder brother merely because he felt that their parents were favouring the elder son, said officials.

The accused, Satyam, killed his brother Shivam, 26, on Sunday when the latter was sleeping in their home, located in the Cantt police station area.

The police have arrested the accused.

Satyam and Shivan are sons of Sandeep Mishra, who is in the business of catering.

His elder son, Shivam, was a final-year student of LLB at a college in Sirathu, while the younger son, Satyam, is pursuing M.Com.

“Shivam was sleeping in the room upstairs while Sandeep was sitting outside, and his wife Kiran was cooking. According to police, Satyam went to Shivam’s room with an iron rod and attacked him several times while he was sleeping. On hearing the screams, Sandeep and Kiran ran up to the room to find Shivam bleeding profusely. Neighbours helped take Shivam to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said the police spokesman.

On the father’s complaint, the police have registered a case and Satyam has been arrested.

A senior police official said, “During initial interrogation, the accused claimed that he was feeling neglected because his parents lavished all their attention on Shivam who was good in studies. He said that he felt neglected and hence decided to eliminate his brother.”

