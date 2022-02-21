Man found dead after inhaling gas from geyser at Gurugram hotel

Gurugram, Feb 21 A 27-year-old man was found dead inside a hotel room in Gurugram, after reportedly inhaling gas leaking from a geyser in the bathroom, the police said on Monday.

Pankaj, a resident of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and serving in the Army Medical Corps, said in his police complaint that he and his friends left Dehradun on February 14 and arrived in Gurugram on February 19 where they booked two rooms at a hotel.

"During our stay, Satdev, a resident of Ambala, entered the bathroom, but when he did not come out even after 20 minutes and did not respond, we called the hotel manager. The hotel staff broke open the door and we found Satdev unconscious in the smoke-filled bathroom," the complainant told the police.

Satdev was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Pankaj alleged that his friend died after inhaling the gas, pointing at the negligence of the hotel manager and owner.

The police have handed over the body to the family members of the deceased after an autopsy.

An FIR has been filed against the hotel owner and manager under relevant sections of the IPC.

