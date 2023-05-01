Man found dead in Kanpur in mysterious circumstances
By IANS | Published: May 1, 2023 08:42 AM 2023-05-01T08:42:04+5:30 2023-05-01T09:00:17+5:30
Kanpur, May 1 A man, aged around 55 years, was found dead under mysterious circumstances close to his house in a village in Kanpur.
The body of Raju Mishra, resident of Karbigwan village, was found lying under a tree, 10 metres away from his house on Sunday, after which locals informed the family members and police were alerted.
Preliminary investigations were conducted and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
The deceased is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.
"The cause of Raju Mishra's death is not yet clear, so further action will be taken on the basis of evidence, post-mortem report and complaint, if any, of the family members," said station house officer Narwal, Chandrakant Mishra.
