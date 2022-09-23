Man found dead in underground tank near Connaught Place

New Delhi, Sep 23 The body of a man, appearing to be around 40 years old, was found in an underground water tank near Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday, police said.

"A male dead body had been retrieved today from the back side of Emporium market, Connaught Place from an underground water tank of the Fire Department," Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said.

The body, which was "highly decomposed" and seemed to be a man around 40 years of age, has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination, Guguloth said, adding that efforts are on to identify the person.

