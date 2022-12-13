Man found dead inside house in Delhi's Mehrauli

New Delhi, Dec 13 A 24-year-old man was found dead inside his home in South Delhis Mehrauli area, an official said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Moolchand Giri, who worked at the CNG Pump in CGO Complex.

Giri was staying along with two persons, Pintoo and Lalit, in ward no 3, Radha Krishna apartment in Mehrauli.

"At around 5.45 p.m. on Monday, when Pintoo returned back from work he found the door locked from outside. On going inside, he found that Giri was lying dead with a head injury. However, Lalit was not present at the home," said a senior police official.

"Pintoo made a police control room (PCR) call following which a police team rushed to the spot. The crime team was called for the inspection. A case of murder has been registered at Mehrauli police station and Further investigation is in progress," said the official.

