Man found dead with head injury in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 24 A man was found murdered with injury marks on his head near the income tax building in Sector-29, the police said.

The blood-soaked body was lying on the roadside which was noticed by Vinod Garg, a resident of Faridabad, who alerted the police on Sunday. It appears that the victim was hit on his head with some blant object which caused his death, the police said.

