Man held at IGI airport with over 4 kgs of gold bars worth Rs 2 cr

New Delhi, Nov 21 Delhi Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport have arrested a man with gold bars worth over Rs two crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Sharing the details, a senior customs official said that on the basis of profiling, Customs officers at IGI Airport have seized gold bars weighing 4204 grams valued at Rs 2.24 crore brought by one Indian national from Bangkok.

"The man has been arrested under Customs Act, 1962. Further, investigations are underway," said the official.

