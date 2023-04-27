Man held for blackmailing woman through vulgar content

New Delhi, April 27 A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending a woman manipulated pornographic images and videos of herself, and then demanding a payment of Rs 20,000 in exchange for not sharing them on social media, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, a woman came forward and claimed that she was being targeted by an unknown person who had been sending her manipulated pornographic images and videos of herself via Instagram.

The alleged perpetrator then demanded a sum of Rs 20,000 from the victim and threatened to publicly post the doctored material if she did not comply.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena, said that the police were able to apprehend the accused during their investigation.

Further interrogation revealed that the accused, Vishal, had first developed a liking for the victim after seeing her online and then decided to defame and extort money from her.

"Vishal created a fake Instagram profile, using the victim's photo, and proceeded to send her explicit material. He also threatened to circulate her morphed images on social media unless he received the demanded sum of money," said the Meena.

Vishal is found previously involved in two cases of Arms Act, one case of robbery and one case of Excise Act.



