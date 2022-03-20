Man held for duping 55 people of Rs 13 cr

New Delhi, March 20 The Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a person for duping 55 investors of approximately Rs 13 crore on the pretext of providing them flats in Rewari, Haryana and further diverting the funds for his personal gain, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Sharma, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, was earlier declared proclaimed offender in two cases registered by the EOW.

Furnishing details, Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Chhaya Sharma said the accused through his Company Asian Developers Pvt Ltd advertised for the booking of flats/shops at Sector-2, Bawal, Rewari, Haryana in 2012.

"Investors booked and made the regular payments, however, the construction of the project was stopped in April 2014 and no possession of the units was given to the investors," the Jt CP said.

According to the police, the alleged builder company misrepresented the facts regarding the project before the public at large and induced them to invest in the project, despite the fact that the land was allotted for the purpose of construction of the dwelling units for the staff of the allottee company only.

"The builder also assured the investors for the time bound possession within 27 months but construction was stopped and the accused went untraceable following which two cases were registered at EOW in this matter," the senior official said.

During investigation, the account of the alleged company was analysed and it was found that the money of home buyers was diverted into different accounts. It has further been revealed that the allotment of the land where the project in question was being built up, was made in favour of HSIIDC for constructing dwelling units for their workers.

The accused was absconding and changing his whereabouts. Subsequently, a non-bailable warrant against him was obtained and he was declared proclaimed offender by a local Court.

"The accused was detained at Delhi Airport while he was trying to flee to Abu Dhabi," Sharma added.

