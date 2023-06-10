Man held for duping people of Rs 40L on pretext of discounted flight tickets, visas

New Delhi, June 10 A 35-year-old man was arrested for duping several people to the tune of Rs 40 lakh after luring them on pretext of heavy discount on flight tickets and visas, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Kamal Singh, a resident of Dashrath Puri in Palam village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said that a grievance was reported on Cyber Crime Reporting Portal by Ankur Rana, wherein he stated that he came in contact with Kamal, while he was searching for flight ticket booking.

"On the pretext of discount on flight tickets and a visa, the complainant was cheated by him (Kamal) of a total amount of Rs 4,82,576," said the DCP.

During the investigation, the call detail records of alleged phone numbers were sought, money trailing was conducted and details from banks were obtained.

"Statement and details regarding the cheated amount were taken from the complainant. Further emails were sent to Paytm to obtain beneficiary account details. After that, details were obtained of the alleged Kamal's account in Federal Bank in which the fraudulent amount was credited," said Singh.

"As per technical surveillance, Kamal was traced to Margao, Goa. With the help of local police, the raid was conducted at a hotel, and after sufficient evidence on record alleged Kamal was arrested on June 4," said the DCP.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Kamal used to work in travel agencies and he got in contact with rich people.

"He got addicted to betting on IPL, cricket matches, and casinos. For his betting needs, he used to send messages of heavy discounts to his customers on travel tickets and visas. In this series, he came in contact with complainant Ankur, and on the pretext of discounted tickets for Poland, the complainant got cheated by accused Kamal," said Singh.

"Kamal spent the amount betting in IPL and casinos and lost the money. After that he hid himself in Goa and did not return back to Delhi," the DCP further said.

"On money trail, he had duped several other people to the tune of Rs 40 lakh. Teams are also looking for his previous involvements," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor