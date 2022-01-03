Man held for impersonating as Army officer in J-K's Samba

Samba District Police on Sunday arrested a person impersonating as an Army Officer in the jurisdiction of Bari-Brahmana Police Station.

A police team of Bari-Brahmana Police Station while patrolling at Telli Basti area, noticed one person in army uniform roaming under suspicious circumstances, the official press release said.

On questioning, the said person did not give any satisfactory answer and was unable to produce his army's identity card which created more suspicion among the patrolling party. On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is not an army officer and impersonated himself as an Army Lieutenant.

The arrested person disclosed his identity as Raman Singh from Jammu.

In this regard, the Bari-Brahmana Police in Samba filed a case against him.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

