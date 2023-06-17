Man held for kidnapping niece, demanding Rs 25 lakh ransom

Gurugram, June 17 A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his niece and demanding Rs 25 lakh from his brother-in-law, the police said.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by the girl's father on Friday that his daughter (12) has been abducted from Sector 37D, Gurugram, and they have received a ransom call of Rs 25 lakh from the abductor.

Based on the complaint, a case was filed against the alleged kidnapper at Sector-10A police station.

Acting swiftly, the police nabbed the kidnapper within four hours of lodging the complaint from a PG accommodation in Fazilpur on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and rescued the girl from the possession of the accused.

The accused has been identified as Dheeraj (25), who is the brother-in-law of the complainant.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was staying at his sister/brother-in-law's (complainant) house for four-five days.

He told his niece that he will go for a walk on Friday and asked if she too wanted to come and thereby surprise her parents, the police said.

The girl came out of the house at the prescribed time (6 p.m.) and the accused booked a car and took her to the PG accommodation in Fazilpur. Thereafter he made a WhatsApp call and demanded Rs 25 lakh from the girl's father.

