Man held for printing fake currency notes at home in Noida

New Delhi, March 6 Noida Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for printing counterfeit currency at his residence, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Janki Yadav, was presently residing at Sector 53, Noida and was originally a resident of Gonda, UP.

Furnishing details, the police said that the accused lived at a rented house in village Gijhore, Noida and was involved in printing of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) by making photocopies of the original notes.

When the police conducted a raid at his residence they found fake currency of face value of Rs 4,750,99 papers with half-printed notes, one HP printer and two rims for printing the counterfeit currency.

"The accused, after making the fake notes, used them in the market," the police said.

The police registered a case under sections 489A (Counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes), 489B (Using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), 489C (Possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 489D (Making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhadvi Police Station in Sector-24, Noida.

Notably, counterfeiting of currency notes is an offence under the Indian Penal Code. Further, production, smuggling or circulation of High-Quality Fake Indian paper currency, coin or any other material has been made a terrorist act under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

