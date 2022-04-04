Man hiding gold under wig held at Lucknow Airport

New Delhi, April 4 A man trying to smuggle gold by concealing it under his wig was held by the Customs department at Lucknow Airport on Monday.

A senior Customs official said that the passenger was caught after he reached Lucknow Airport from Sharjah.

"On the basis of passenger profiling, the accused was intercepted while walking through the green channel. During his personal search, it was observed that he was wearing a wig. On removing his wig, it was found that a pouch made of black tape containing gold compound was glued to the top of his scalp," he said.

A total 291 grams of gold valued at Rs 15,42,300, was recovered from the pouch. "The recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act," he added.

The sleuths produced the passenger before a court and moved a plea requesting the court to send him to judicial custody.

As the accused was not required for further interrogation, the court after hearing their contention remanded him to judicial custody.

