Man hit by speeding Delhi Police vehicle, dies

New Delhi, May 13 A 58-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding Delhi Police vehicle in the Sarojini Nagar area in the national capital on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Baijnath a.k.a Rajesh Gupta, a resident of Trilokpuri.

"At 3.27 a.m., a call was received at Sarojini Nagar police station regarding an accident from a Delhi Police vehicle, Mahindra Scorpio, and one person was seriously injured," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

Upon reaching the spot at Metro station Bhikaji Cama Place, Gate No.02, the police team found Baijnath dead at the spot, he said.

"The Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to the scene," said the DCP.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and the erring driver of the offending vehicle namely Constable Pardeep Kumar, posted at Rajinder police station has been arrested," the DCP added.

