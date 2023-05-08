Man killed in advocate's chamber in Delhi over Rs 4,000

New Delhi [India], May 8 : A man has been shot dead over Rs 4,000 at an advocate's office in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday and the deceased has been identified as Anas Ahmad who sustained a bullet injury and was declared dead at Majida Hospital in the area, they said.

A case has been registered and a search is on to nab the accused, who is absconding, the police said.

According to the police, information was received at 11:51 pm that a bullet had been fired and had hit one person at advocate Sushil Gupta's office in Govindpuri.

Investigations revealed that Zafrool, a client of advocate Sushil Gupta, was having a monetary dispute with Syed Mukkim Raza over Rs 4,000.

"Zafrool told Sushil Gupta to intervene and then Ankit Bidhuri, Mukim Raza, Varun and Gulam Md reached the office of Sushil Gupta for talks. One common acquaintance Amit Mandra with two others also came. They were taken to Sushil Gupta's office by Amit Madar who came in his vehicle," the police said.

The police added that a fight broke out. Several locals reached the office of Sushil Gupta, seeing the crowd Varun Bidhuri alias Binnu fired several shots into the office, out of which one shot hit Anas Ahmad who was declared dead in Majidia hospital.

"Ankit Bidhuri, Mukim Raza and Varun escaped through the rooftop, after reaching the spot an extensive search was launched on the rooftop and after more than two hours Ankit and Mukim were caught hiding on the roof of a building by local police," the police added.

"The public also beat three other persons Yogesh Khatana, Ritesh Khatana and Naveen Bhati mistaking them for associates of the assailants," the police official said

Local police reached the spot where the firing had taken place.

"At the spot, one black vehicle used by assailants was found damaged and broken by the public after the firing incident," the police added.

