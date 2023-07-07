Man kills woman complainant in UP who had sent him to jail

Lucknow, July 7 A woman was throttled to death allegedly by a man against whom she had lodged a case that made him serve a jail term for the crime.The incident took place on Thursday in Gosainganj police circle in Lucknow.

The woman, identified as Santoshi ,40, of Shivlar village in Gosainganj, was found dead at her house and the news reached her son Rudraksh, who was traveling by train from Ahmedabad then. Rudraksh got a phone call from a villager Jagesar, who told him about the death of his mother.

In his complaint, Rudraksh said he found his mother lying dead on a cot. "She was strangled to death by our rival Neeraj against whom she had lodged a case in the past," he said.

He said Neeraj was a dreaded person of the locality and had served a jail term in the case which his mother had lodged against him.

"He nursed an enmity with us due to the crime case lodged against him and choked her to death on finding her all alone," he said.

He said his sister Shivangi and her husband were present at the house when he reached there. "People had surrounded the cot on which my mother was lying dead. My sister was weeping. We were told by the villagers that Neeraj killed her," he alleged.

