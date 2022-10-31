Man poses as IPS officer on dating, matrimonial apps to dupe women

New Delhi, Oct 31 Delhi Police have arrested a 38-year-old man, who impersonated as 2010 batch IPS officer posted with the CBI, for targeting women on social media, dating apps and matrimonial websites, said an official on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mayank Kapoor, a resident of Divya Jyoti Apartment in Sector 19, Rohini.

According to Pranav Tayal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), on October 28, a complaint was received ay Cyber Police Station Rohini from National Cyber Crime Portal wherein the complainant alleged that she has uploaded her profile on a matrimonial site namely Jeevansathi.com where she met one man, namely Mayank Kapoor.

"In the profile on matrimonial website, Kapoor has impersonated himself as an Admin Professional in Centre Government department and had also shown his income as Rs 50-70 lakh per annum. Since, the complainant was looking for a suitable match and was impressed with the profile of the accused, they got in touch," said the DCP.

"They met and Kapoor further told her that he is working with the CBI as a Joint Director and also looking after additional charges of ATS Head, NIA Second-in-Command and RAW. In order to support his claims, he had also shown his identity card and even sent her an ID Card of CBI (Special Officer) on WhatsApp," said the official.

"After winning the faith of the woman, the accused then took around Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant on various intervals alleging that his bank account had been seized due to a Vigilance enquiry and he was in need of some money," said the DCP.

"When the complainant came to know about his reality, she and her family blocked his mobile number. On this, Kapoor got furious and extended threats to her. He even approached her society members and shared their private photos with them. Further, he also uploaded all their photographs on Just Dial," said the DCP.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up.

"During investigation, the accused was nabbed and on interrogation, he revealed that in 2014, his wife filed a molestation case against him and in 2017, they got divorced. Thereafter, he started thinking about targeting women on social media especially on matrimonial sites," said the official.

"In order to accomplish his desires, he created profiles on various dating apps. In 2019, he got a match on a dating app 'Better Half'. He introduced himself as a 2010 batch IPS officer and took money from a woman. When the victim got to know about the reality, she filed a case against him at Mulund police station in Mumbai. After being released on bail in this case, he did not mend his ways but kept on targeting the females with similar modus operandi," said the DCP.

"On the analysis of Kapoor's mobile phone, it has been learnt that he is also in touch with several girls and introduced himself as a reputed officer in the Government of India," said the DCP, adding that the investigation of the case was in progress and more victims were being identified.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor