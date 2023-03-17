Man posing as 'Additional Director PMO' arrested in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a man for allegedly posing as Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) Prime Minister's Office (PMO) by forged means in Srinagar. He was identified as Kiran Patel, son of Jagdesh Patel, a resident of Gujarat. The fraudster, posing as Additional Director, PMO had managed to get special security from the Jammu and Kashmir police and vehicles. As per reports, Patel had visited multiple places in the Valley and duped many people.

Jammu and Kashmir police acted upon the information and arrested the defrauded. An FIR was filed against the perpetrator. He has been booked under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 IPC at police station Nishat.