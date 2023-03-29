Man robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh through duplicate credit card, 5 held

New Delhi, March 29 Five cyber fraudsters including a woman who allegedly cheated a man to the tune of several lakhs of rupees have been arrested by the North West Delhi police, officials said on Wednesday.

North West Delhi DCP Jitender Kumar Meena said that the mastermind of the gang got a duplicate credit card issued in the name of the victim. The accused took the help of a shopkeeper and swapped the cards showing they bought groceries worth Rs 4.5 lakh, but actually they didn't buy anything.

The shopkeeper was also given a commission and the rest of the amount was kept by the accused.

The official said that the accused were identified as Arun Kumar, Anuj Jindal, Arjun Chaudhary, Amit Chaudhary and Seema.

"Mastermind Arun Kumar got the duplicate credit card issued in the name of the complainant with the help of co-accused Seema and later encashed it on the pretext of purchasing grocery items worth Rs 4.5 lakhs with the help of other associates. They distributed the cheated amount among themselves as per the ratio of their share," said the official.

The police said that they got a complaint in this respect from one Naveen Kumar, a resident of Ashok Vihar. He alleged that he received the statement of his credit card in which two transactions of Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 1.5 lakhs were made, however he did not use his card for any such purchase. His credit card was in his possession and he had not authorized any transaction using his card. He said that someone had fraudulently made these transactions of Rs 4.5 lakhs using the details of his credit card.

After receiving his complaint the police lodged an FIR and a team was formed to probe the matter.

"An enquiry was conducted into the matter and details from the beneficiary accounts were obtained and thoroughly scrutinized. It was revealed that an alleged payment of Rs 4.5 lakhs was made for purchasing grocery items from a mall by two firms," said the official.

He said that during further investigation, these firms were found registered in the name of one Anuj Jindal. During his interrogation, he revealed that one credit card was given to him by Amit Chaudhary to encash it and keep a commission of 2% (i.e. Rs 9,000) as his share.

Amit Chaudhary revealed that the credit card was given to him by his nephew Arjun Chaudhary. Both Amit Chaudhary and Arjun Chaudhary took 9 percent commission.

They disclosed the name of the mastermind - Arun Kumar.

"A raid was conducted in Johripur, and Arun Kumar was nabbed. He disclosed that he used to work in a credit card calling team for different banks. He got one reference for a credit card of one Naveen Kumar (complainant), so he contacted his associate Seema who works in the credit card department of a reputed bank. She helped Arun Kumar to get the credit card issued using the name and details of Naveen Kumar. She also changed the phone number of accused Arun Kumar in this credit card," the police said.

