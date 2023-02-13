Man shot at in Delhi's Pooth Kalan village

New Delhi, Feb 13 A 33-year-old man was shot at by five men in outer Delhi's Pooth Kalan village in the early hours of Monday, said an official.

The injured Sandeep, a resident of Pooth Kalan is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable, the official added.

According to police, on Monday at 6.28 a.m. a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a firing incident at village Pooth Kalan following which Station House Officer (SHO) along with his team from Sultanpuri police station reached the spot.

"On the spot, which was the main Bus Stand in Pooth Kalan, the police team also found two empty cartridges of 7.62 mm. Injured was shifted to Brahamshkti hospital in the area," said a senior police official.

"During initial enquiry, the injured Sandeep had stated that five persons, namely Deepak, Shivam, Vikram, Mintu and Kala fired at him," said the official.

The mobile crime team of Outer District and the Forensic Science Laboratory team have also inspected the spot.

More details are awaited.

