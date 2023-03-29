Man shot at over minor dispute in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 29 A 23-year-old man was allegedly shot at by his colleague over a minor dispute on Wednesday afternoon in Sector 44 here, the police said.

The victim, who has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Firoz Gandhi Colony in Sector 9, sustained a bullet injury on his chest and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim works with PaisaBazaar in Sector 44, the police said.

DCP (East) Virender Vij said that Vishal was shot at by his colleague over a minor dispute related to sitting arrangement.

"The victim was on his way to the office when the accused shot at him and fled the spot. We are scanning nearby CCTV footages to establish the identity of the accused. Raids are being conducted to nab him," he said.

