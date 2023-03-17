Man shot in Delhi, search underway for 2 accused

New Delhi, March 17 A 28-year-old man was shot at by two people in Outer Delhi's Raj Park area over an old enmity, a police official said on Friday, adding a search is underway to nab the accused.

The injured, identified as Ravi Kumar, sustained bullet injury on his knee.

According to the police, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the Raj Park police station received a call about a shooting after which a team was rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the spot, it was found that two persons had a quarrel with the victim Ravi and the accused fired on the victim. The injured was taken to SGM Hospital, Mangolpuri, for treatment," said a senior police official.

Thereafter, the inspection of the scene of crime was conducted by the crime and FSL teams.

"Subsequently, the injured who was under treatment stated that he works as adholak drummer a and had a quarrel with the accu sed Arun one year ago. Arun along with his friend Ismile came to meet him and abused the victim. When the victim tried to stop them they fired on the victim with desi katta (country-made pistol)," said the official.

"Total two rounds were fired. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 27 /54 Arms Act has been registered. Further, a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who are absconding," said the official.

