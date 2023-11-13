Man stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 13 A 35-year-old man died after he was attacked with a knife by a man in Delhi on Monday, an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Arif, a resident of Allah Colony in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area.

Police said that it received a call at Madhu Vihar police station regarding an injured person near the Masjid gate.

“A police team rushed to the spot and the injured was taken to Max Hospital,” said a senior police officer.

The crime and FSL teams were called at the spot. “During enquiry, caller Shakir, brother of Arif told police that his brother was assaulted with a knife by Manoj (49), a resident of Mandawali area,” said the officer.

“The assailant Manoj has also received minor injury, so he was sent to LBS Hospital where he is undergoing treatment in police custody. During treatment the injured Arif succumbed to injuries. Accordingly, a case of murder is being registered,” said the officer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor