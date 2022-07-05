Man stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, July 5 A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death by two people, including a juvenile, in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Harsh alias Deepanshu alias Kachori (21), and the juvenile, were apprehended in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said the incident took place in the intervening night of July 4-5.

"A PCR Call was received in Kalyanpuri police station regarding stabbing of a person in 9 Block, Trilokpuri after which the police staff rushed to the spot and found that the injured man Arjun (28) was already taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital," the DCP said.

The victim was declared as "brought dead" by the doctors.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and apprehended the two accused.

A further probe is on, the official added.

