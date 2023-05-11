Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

New Delhi, May 11 A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person in Southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area early on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Sumit, a resident of Kusumpur Pahari.

A senior police official said that on Thursday at around 1 a.m., a police control room call regarding stabbing of a man at Kusumpur Pahari, street no-1 by an unknown person was received at Vasant Vihar police station following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

On spot, it was found that the injured Sumit had already been taken to a hospital by his family.

"Thereafter, at about 2 a.m., another call was received from AIIMS trauma centre about the admission of the injured, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said the official.

