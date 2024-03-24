Man stabs girl in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area, video goes viral

New Delhi, March 24 Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for stabbing a girl in Mukherjee Nagar area, an official said on Sunday, adding that the girl sustained minor injuries and is out of danger.

The incident took place on March 22 and CCTV footage, capturing the entire episode, is also doing the rounds on social media.

The accused, identified as Aman in the video, can be seen approaching the girl and starting to stab her. When two men try to restrain him, Aman also attempts to attack them before fleeing from the spot.

According to police, the girl used to come to study in the library in this area.

“The accused told police that the girl made fun of him once, which enraged him, leading him to attack her with a knife he grabbed from a vegetable cart,” said a senior police official.

“Fortunately, the girl sustained no serious injuries in the attack. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and the accused has been arrested,” said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor