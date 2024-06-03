Man wanted for murder nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, June 3 Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested a 40-year-old criminal, who had been absconding for the last one year and was wanted for killing a man in the Bhalswa area over an old enmity, an official said on Monday.

The accused identified as Amit aka Kale, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on information leading to his arrest.

Police said that Amit was previously involved in seven cases including murder and attempt to murder.

According to police, one Bijender Yadav was murdered on May 22, 2023, by Sanju Yadav, Sandeep Panwar, Amit and Suraj Yadav in connivance with others by gunshot injuries.

During the investigation, three accused were arrested but Amit was absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said that input about Amit was received recently on May 30, following which a trap was laid and he was nabbed from the Yamuna Vihar area.

“He is a dreaded criminal and he was also declared ‘proclaimed offender’. He was on the run soon after committing the offence and was at large. He regularly kept changing his hideouts and was not using phones to evade arrest,” the DCP added.

