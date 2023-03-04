Man wanted in attempt to murder & riot cases held in Delhi

New Delhi, March 4 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old notorious robber who was on the run in an attempt to murder and riot cases, said an official on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Robin alias Sunny, a resident of Khera Khurd, Delhi and he was wanted in cases of attempted murder and riots registered in Mukherjee Nagar police station.

According to police, specific inputs were received that a wanted criminal would come near SurajMal Stadium, Nangloi, Delhi following which a police team was formed to nab him.

"A trap was laid and Robin was nabbed by the police team," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

On interrogation, it was revealed that he was also involved in an armed robbery case in Samaypur Badli, wherein he along with two associates, robbed Rs 75,000 by firing upon a person.

"On January 1, he was arrested for possessing an illegal firearm and two live cartridges, however, after release from jail, on January 26, he again got involved in an attempt to murder case wherein, he along with his associate stabbed one Vishal in Mukherjee Nagar," said the Special CP.

