Man who duped Gurugram man of over Rs 7 lakh for police 'job' held

Gurugram, June 6 A man who allegedly duped a Gurugram resident of Rs 7.30 lakh by promising a job in the Police Department and even sent him a fake email from a Haryana government department has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sudhir Chauhan, 31, a B-tech student and a resident of Haryana's Rewari district. The police have also recovered Rs 40,000 from his possession.

Chauhan, along with his two associates, had cheated a Gurugram district resident Aashish Kimar with the Police Department job promise in 2019.

In his complaint, he told the police that Chauhan and his associate had taken Rs 7.30 lakh but neither did he get a job and nor did they return the money.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Cyber crime police station of Gurugram in 2019 and the accused was nabbed on May 31 from Delhi and produced before a court on June 1. Further investigation is underway.

"During interrogation, we came to know that the accused had duped several people with the same modus operandi along with his associates and his family has expelled him from the house. After committing the crime, he was involved in the farmer's agitation at the Kundli border to avoid police arresting him," ACP, Cyber Crime, Indivar said.

He urged the people to beware of such fake job rackets as they cannot purchase jobs with money.

