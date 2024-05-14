Man who used to commit thefts by assuming dead brother's identity arrested

New Delhi, May 14 A man at the Indira Gandhi airport in the national capital was arrested for using his deceased brother's identity to steal the belongings of passengers, including elderly persons, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sharad Jain, 46, a resident of Delhi's Karol Bagh, who came under scrutiny following a zero FIR filed in Hyderabad.

The complainant, Sudharani Pathuri, alleged that on April 11, she travelled from Hyderabad to Delhi's IGI Airport on an Air India flight en route to the US.

During the journey, her jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh, kept in a handbag, was stolen.

To crack down on the case, a team was formed and footage of CCTV cameras of the IGI Airport, Amritsar Airport and Hyderabad Airport were thoroughly analysed with the help of Air India officials.

"After scrutinising video footage from numerous cameras and examining flight manifests, a suspect was identified. He was observed on flights where thefts occurred," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport), Usha Rangnani.

The phone number of the suspected passenger was obtained from the airlines concerned, however, he used to provide a fake number at the time of booking to deceive the airlines, and the said number was registered in the name of someone else.

"After technical analysis and based on his Call Detail Records (CDR), it was found that the suspect lives in the Paharganj area, however, he keeps his phone switched on for a minimal time," the DCP added.

The suspect was found living on the top floor of a guesthouse in Delhi's Paharganj.

"Based on technical intelligence, a photograph of the suspected person from the social media platforms was obtained and shown in and around the areas of Paharganj. After several hours of efforts, the team zeroed in on the suspect at a guest house by the name of Ricky Deluxe in Paharganj," she said.

"The suspect was living on the top floor of the said guesthouse, and it was further revealed that he owned it. The suspect was thereby apprehended, whose real identity was established as Rajesh Kapoor," she added.

"To further conceal his identity, he booked tickets under his deceased brother's name, Rishi Kapoor, evading detection by airlines and police," the DCP said.

During questioning, Kapoor confessed not only to the reported theft but also to several others

"He admitted to targeting elderly female passengers carrying handbags on flights, often exchanging seats to be closer to his victims. A significant quantity of stolen jewellery was recovered from his residence. Kapoor also revealed that he had sold stolen items to a jeweller named Sharad Jain, leading to Jain's arrest," the DCP added.

Further investigation connected Kapoor to additional cases, including 11 prior offences involving theft, gambling, and breach of trust.

Subsequently, Sharad Jain admitted to receiving stolen jewellery from Kapoor over the past year, melting it down for resale.

In addition to his airline thefts, Kapoor confessed to stealing from unsuspecting female passengers travelling to and from various Indian airports.

"Police teams have been notified, and Kapoor's travel history is under scrutiny to uncover any further involvement," she said.

The DCP also added that Kapoor, drawing from his experience, targeted vulnerable passengers, particularly elderly women travelling internationally.

"Recognising their tendency to carry valuables in handbags, Kapoor strategically chose premium domestic flights, such as those operated by Air India and Vistara, heading to destinations like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad. Exploiting the chaos of boarding, he discreetly rifled through overhead cabins, stealing valuables from unsuspecting victims' handbags while passengers settled into their seats," said the DCP.

Kapoor's method, carefully timed to coincide with the distractions of the boarding process, enabled him to operate unnoticed.

