Mandaviya visits Gandhi Ashram with WHO Chief

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya along with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Minister Sarbananda Sonwal visited Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

He said that the Central Government is working tirelessly for global wellness following the vision of 'One Earth One Health'

"Visited Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad with WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Minister Sarbananda Sonwal. Bapu's thoughts and ideals continue to guide us as we're working tirelessly for global wellness following our vision of 'One Earth One Health," Mandaviya informed in a tweet.

WHO Director-General is on a three-day visit to India.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Dr Tedros and discussed ways to further strengthen the health sector.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and WHO chief Tedros.

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

With inputs from ANI

