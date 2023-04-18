Mandaviya visits Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Goa's Panjim with delegates from G-20 countries, UNICEF

New Delhi [India], April 18 : Second meeting of G-20 Health Working Group held in Goa from April 17-19, 2023, is being attended by participants from the G-20 member countries, invited countries and international orgsations.

During course of HWG meeting, Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya visited one Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Governor Pestana Road, Panjim, Goa along with G-20 delegates from Oman, Japan, Russia, Nigeria Singapore, Malaysia and delegates from UNICEF and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Minister interacted with the Janaushadhi Kendra owner, Prabha Menon a woman entrepreneur, who shared her experience of operating the Kendra. Minister gave an overview of the program and addressed various queries of the delegates on functioning of the scheme.

Several delegates expressed interest to have the program implemented in their respective countries. The Government is working towards a model of assisting the countries from middle income and low middle income countries who have shown interest in the scheme.

Recently the program's success was showcased before a gathering of Resident Heads of Mission of more than 90 countries stationed in Delhi in cooperation with the Ministry of External Affairs. During the visit, Minister also mentioned that the Government does not view the pharmaceutical sector as a sector for generating commerce but as a sector to create global public good.

As per Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers "Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana" is a popular public welfare scheme implemented by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, which has made significant impact to the lives of common people by providing quality medicines at an affordable price, which are generally 50 pc-90 pc less costly than branded medicines.

"During last nine years, there has been 100 times growth in number of Kendras from only 80 in 2014 to more than 9,300 Kendras. The product basket has also been expanded to 1,800 medicines and 285 surgical devices"Ministry added

Ministry further said that during past nine years, total savings have been estimated at approximately more than Rs. 20,000 crores for the citizens.

