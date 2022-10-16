Mandya: Overflowing lake water triggered by rain floods Bengaluru-Mysore highway and residential areas

Water from the Budanur lake triggered by heavy rains, entering the town on Saturday created a ruckus on the Bengaluru-Mysore road and entered the residential area and flooded Bengaluru-Mysuru road due to heavy rain in Mandya.

The incident happened in Mandya where due to heavy rainfall last night, the water breached the lake and entered the Bengaluru-Mysore Highway, flooding hundreds of acres of land.

A similar situation happened a few months ago as well when the water overflowing from the Budanur lake created quite a disaster in the city.

The Karnataka Minister and Mandya district in-charge minister, K Gopalaiah visited the rain-affected area in Budanur, Beedi Colony, Vivekananda layout and Kereyangal.

The minister took the updates on the situation from the officials and asked them to find a proper solution to control and prevent the flood water from entering the village. He also listened to the problems of the locals.

The Minister also issued a notice to the Irrigation department officials in relation to the situation.

The Budanur lake water had entered the Mandya taluk and flooded the highway, leading to complete chaos in the traffic. The administration closed the highway service and issued orders to divert the route going from Bengaluru to Mysore to Malavalli at Maddur.

The rainwater also harmed the farmers, as the recently planted rice crops and sugarcane that were to be harvested were destroyed.

The water also entered the Sir M Visveswaraiah Stadium in Mandya, creating a lake-like situation in the whole stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

