Mango production down by 80% in UP this year

Lucknow, May 31 Nearly 80 per cent production of the mangoes in Uttar Pradesh has been severly hit this year due to abnormal weather conditions and unprecedented heat wave, say mango growers.

The All India Mango Growers Association has said the direct impact will be on the price of different varieties of mango, with each of them selling not less than Rs 70-80 per kilogram.

The association said the price could even touch Rs 100 per kilogram as soon as the naturally ripened mango hit the market around June 10.

Insram Ali, All India Mango Growers Association President, on Tuesday said, "This year, the mango crop was exposed to high temperatures at the growing stage. This temperature was actually required at the stage of ripening."

This will be the third year for mango growers when they will face losses.

In 2020 and 2021, mango exports were adversely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and local sales were also low.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor