Manipur: Assam Rifles assist villagers douse fire at sawmill in Kamjong district

Kamjong (Mpur) [India], April 15 : Assam Rifles personnel from Kasong post of Shangshak Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) assisted locals of Nambashi Khunou village in dousing a fire that broke out at a sawmill on Friday at Kamjong district of Mpur, an official statement said.

On Friday at 10:30 am, villagers approached the Kasong post of the Shangshak Battalion seeking help in extinguishing the fire at the Nambashi Khunao sawmill.

Immediately afterward, the Assam Rifles personnel rushed to the site along with a water bowser and fire fighting equipment.

Assam Rifles and the locals succeeded in dousing the massive fire that could have spread further and caused more damage, the statement added.

No damage to life was reported in the fire.

The fire was doused with the collective efforts of locals and troops of Assam Rifles.

Following the incident, locals expressed their gratitude to Assam Rifles personnel for timely assistance.

