Manipur CM meets PM Modi, discusses panoply of issues crucial to state's peace, development

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and discussed various initiatives that the state government has taken up to sustain peace and development in Manipur.

"Called on PM Narendra Modi Ji today and I had the privilege to discuss various initiatives that the state government has taken up to sustain peace and development in Manipur. Also, apprised him of the steps that we have taken up to fight drugs and corruption in the state," the Manipur Chief Minister said in a tweet.

This is his maiden visit to Delhi after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term.

After being administered the oath, Singh had said that his government's first task would be to make Manipur a corruption-free state and will work day and night to wash out the corruption from the state.

"Next task would be to wash out all drugs-related matter from the state and thirdly, would try to see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and political dialogues are held with them," he added.

Notably, Union Home Ministry declared the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 15 Police Stations as a "Disturbed Area" for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2022, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (Act No.28 of 1958).

As per the order, AFSPA has been withdrawn from Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbun, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakchin and Jiribam police stations in Manipur.

The Disturbed Area Declaration in the entire Manipur (except the Imphal Municipality area) is in operation since 2004.

BJP retained power in Manipur by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the Assembly polls. Singh, along with Cabinet Ministers Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, and Nemcha Kipgen, all from the BJP, and Awngbow Newmai from the Naga People's Front (NPF) were administered the oath by Governor La Ganesan.

The Congress had bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

