Manipur extortion case: NIA files chargesheet against Myanmar national, 2 members of banned outfits

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against three persons, including a Myanmar national, in a case of extortion by members of banned terror outfits in Manipur.

The charge sheet was filed in the NIA Special Court, Imphal, against three cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisations namely (People’s Revolutionary Army), KCP (Kangleipak Communist Party), PREPAK (People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak) and UNLF (United National Liberation Front), among others.

The accused charged under Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, have been identified as 38-year-old Deepak Sharma alias Khinmaung of Myanmar, Suraj Jaiswal (33) of Manipur and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei (38), also of Manipur.

Deepak has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act, of 1946.

Further, according to the NIA, the accused had been raising and collecting funds in a bid to facilitate and further the activities of these terrorist organisations.

Investigations, so far, have revealed that the cadres of the banned outfits had been making extortion calls to the people in Imphal and the Valley areas to raise funds for their organisations.

"These cadres shared bank account details of their associates with the victims and instructed them to deposit the extortion money in the same," read the statement.

The NIA registered the case suo moto on March 9, last year. Investigations to nab others involved in the case are still underway.

