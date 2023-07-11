Manipur: Heroin worth Rs 2 cr, stuffed in 24 soap cases seized; 4 held

Agartala (Manipur) [India], July 11 : Heroin, Rs 2 crore, stuffed in as many as 24 soap cases were seized and four accused were arrested by Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles on Monday, said officials.

As part of the ongoing drive against narco-terrorism, the accused were apprehended from Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar district and handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further legal proceedings, the officials informed further.

"Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered 24 soap cases of Heroin worth Rs 2 crore approx from Lakhipur sub-division, Cachar district and apprehended four individuals on 10 July 2023," the DRI said in a statement.

Exploiting the current state of unrest and disquiet in Manipur, the smugglers were trying to push drugs from the Northeast state into Assam, officials stated.

Drug trafficking is a major cause of concern in North East due to its proximity to Golden Triangle.

Assam Rifles, christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', have continued their efforts against narco-terrorism, which is continuously fueling insurgency in the area, the DRI added in its statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor