Manipur: Militants open fire, injure four; CM condemns attack

Imphal, Dec 28 At least four persons including a TV Journalist and a security personnel were injured after suspected militants fired in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages in Imphal East district on Saturday, officials said.

A police official said that the militants fired indiscriminately at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages from the hilltop injuring a local TV Journalist, a security personnel and two civilians.

TV Journalist L. Kabichandra sustained bullet injuries on his left thigh.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital.

“The militants fired in the Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages on Friday night and Saturday morning. These villages are situated in Imphal East district adjoining tribal inhabited Kangpokpi district,” the official said.

Additional security forces led by senior police officials have rushed to the areas and launched search operations to nab the militants.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing by militants in Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi areas.

Singh, in a post on X, said, "Strongly condemn the indiscriminate firing by Kuki militants at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East, which injured civilians and security personnel.

This cowardly and unprovoked attack on innocent lives is an assault on peace and harmony.

Adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas. The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance, and the government calls for calm and unity in the face of such challenges.”

Central forces and state police should have proper coordination and understanding when dealing with such situations, the chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by the Central and state security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of vehicles carrying essential items, food grains and transport fuel along the two vital National Highways -- NH-37 and NH-2 -- has been ensured with adequate security.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

In a separate incident, seven acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed by a combined team of security forces and forest department officials at T. Lhanghoimol areas in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday.

