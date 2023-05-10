Manipur: People throng markets in Imphal to buy essentials as curfew relaxed

Imphal (Mpur) [India], May 10 : With curfew being relaxed in Imphal city on Wednesday, people were seen thronging markets in large numbers to purchase essential items. The city's Ima market saw a big crowd.

Long queues were seen outside petrol pumps in the city with limited fuel being allowed to buyers. People were seen queuing up since 6 am.

A curfew, which was imposed on May 3, after violent clashes erupted across the State, was relaxed in city after police reported an improvement in law and order situation.

The curfew has been relaxed from 5 am to 11 am today.

People are allowed to come out for buying essential commodities during the curfew relaxation period, said authorities advising them not to gather for any other purpose.

Mpur government on Tuesday relaxed curfew in the Imphal Valley for three hours from 7 am to 10 am. Visuals from a market in Imphal Valley showed people turning up in big numbers.

According to Mpur chief minister N Biren Singh, around 60 people have lost their lives in the violence in parts of the State.

Singh on Monday urged people to maintain peace while informing them that a high-level inquiry will be conducted to hold those responsible for the violence to account and also act on those who failed to discharge their responsibilities in containing the unrest.

In his first public reaction to the ethnic clashes that have put the Northeast state on the boil, the Mpur chief minister also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for monitoring the situation and sending central forces to restore normality at the earliest.

He assured media persons that those stranded in the ongoing violence were being provided with the best possible care.

The Mpur CM added, "Around 60 people have lost their lives so far while 231 have suffered injuries in the violence. Also, about 1,700 houses were burned down in the unfortunate incidents (rioting) on May 3. I appeal to the people to restore peace and calm to the state."He also appealed to the people not to block or obstruct the movement of public transport.

Under the initiative of the Coordination Committee on Mpur Integrity (COCOMI), KSO, Churachandpur District Administration and 9 sector Assam Rifles evacuated 518 stranded people including medical students and shifted them to Imphal on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Mpur Governor Anusuiya Uikey convened a security review meeting at Imphal over the violence in the State.

Clashes erupted in the Northeast state a week ago after the high court directed the state government to consider including the majority community of Mpur in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

