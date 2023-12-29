Manipur Reports First Case of COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1

Manipur has reported a new case of COVID-19 after an extended period without fresh infections. According to ANI reports, the infected individual, a resident of Paomata in the Senapati district, had travelled from Delhi to Dimapur by air and subsequently from Dimapur to Senapati by road. The specific variant of the virus remains undetermined, as samples have been sent for genome sequencing to gather more details. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

The surge in COVID-19 cases has become a new concern in the country with the emergence of the sub-variant JN.1, and various states are reporting fresh cases. According to Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 797 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload increased by four, reaching 4,097. Six deaths were reported during this period - two in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal.

"JN.1 is a variant of Omicron. It is a very mild virus. The only advantage this virus has because of this mutation is that it crosses our immune barriers and is able to infect us with a normal infection. Like any viral infection, this is also mild; it is not of a very severe nature, and we are not expecting any admissions or higher admission rates," Dr. Neeraj Gupta, a senior pulmonologist and former HOD of Safdarjung Hospital told ANI.

Dr. Gupta emphasized that patients with comorbidities or severe conditions that decrease the immune system are more likely to experience morbidity, potentially leading to mortality.

He added, "We had one patient of Covid, which was rapid antigen positive when the patient got admitted, and now the patient is negative, so we don't really know whether it's genuine or not, but we are testing all the patients who are suspected of Covid-like symptoms, and still now we have not detected any."

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasized that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.