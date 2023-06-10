Manipur: Security forces conduct Joint Combing Operations, recover 22 weapons

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 10 : Security Forces conducted Joint Combing Operations for the fourth day in sensitive areas both in the hills and valleys following violence and ethnic clashes in the state, Indian Army officials said on Saturday.

The officials recovered twenty-two weapons, mostly automatics in the past 24 hours.

"Operations, in the presence of magistrates where applicable, continue across the state with due diligence to avoid unnecessary hardships for locals. 22 weapons, mostly automatics, were recovered in the past 24 hours," tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.

For the second day, operations were conducted by adopting a people-friendly approach, including announcements for voluntarily surrendering illegal arms, prior to the search of specific areas.

The presence of magistrates along with the columns is being ensured during search operations in non-AFSPA areas. "Today 35 weapons (all types), ammunition and warlike stores were recovered," the statement added.

Domination of NH 37 to ensure incident-free movement of essential goods to and from Manipur was carried out as part of the ongoing combing operations.

Sustained confidence-building measures, a people-centric approach and initiating measures to alleviate the hardships are the lines on which Security Forces are relentlessly working to ensure the de-escalation of tensions and an early return to normalcy, the statement further said.

During the conduct of combing operations, adequate measures are being undertaken to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the local population.

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives in the clashes. Houses have also been burnt during the violence, with new incidents also reported from some parts of the state.

