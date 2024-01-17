Manipur Security Officer Killed in Militant Attack in Moreh

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 17, 2024 10:55 AM2024-01-17T10:55:34+5:302024-01-17T10:55:37+5:30

A security officer was killed and another injured Wednesday morning in an ambush by suspected militants while they were ...

Manipur Security Officer Killed in Militant Attack in Moreh

A security officer was killed and another injured Wednesday morning in an ambush by suspected militants while they were sleeping at their temporary camp in the border town of Moreh, Manipur.

According to police reports, armed miscreants carried out an attack on security personnel in Manipur, leading to the unfortunate death of one personnel from the CDO (Commando) unit. Another member of the security force sustained injuries during the incident,


It's a developing story....

Tags :ManipurDeath News