Manipur situation cause of concern for country: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], June 16 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed his concern over the situation in Manipur and said much more needs to be done to restore peace.

"Situation in Manipur is cause of concern for the whole country. Perhaps, much more needs to be done to restore peace," Kejriwal said in a tweet responding to a report over miscreants setting on fire house of union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Friday expressed his anguish at miscreants torching his residence in Imphal's Kongba area on Thursday night and said the "law and order situation in Manipur has failed".

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who is Minister of State for External Affairs, said he had constructed his house with prayers and was unable to understand why it was targeted.

"Someone tries to vandalize it, demolish it, I feel shocked. I never expect such kind of attitude and activities from my fellow citizens of this state. I pray to God also not to happen again. This is the second time, the first time, I anyhow convinced them and the security protected.... that was in the early evening. This time yesterday it was late night, around 10:30. Everything was normal, suddenly crowds of people came and attacked, I was told," Singh told ANI.

Nine people were killed while more than 10 were injured in fresh violence in Manipur on Wednesday.

The state government has further extended the shutdown of the internet in the state up to June 20.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor